The South Korea Football Association hope to appoint a new technical chief this week, the first step in a overhaul that will end with a new head coach after their disappointing World Cup showing in Brazil.

Former skipper Hong Myung-bo stepped down as coach after the Koreans managed just one point in their group stage exit in Brazil following losses to Belgium and Algeria, with technical head Hwangbo Kwan following him out of the door.

The Korean FA met on Monday with Hwangbo's successor the top priority, followed by a restructuring of the technical committee and the inclusion of former national team coaches to it before they appoint a new manager.

"The consensus at today's meeting was that we must never rush to pick the new head coach," KFA official Lee Hae-doo was quoted as saying by Yonhap News on Tuesday.

"I understand it may seem as though we might be taking too much time, but we all agreed that we'd rather err on the side of caution."

Former Celtic player and head coach Neil Lennon has been linked with the role as has ex-Croatia international Robert Prosinecki.

Northern Irishman Lennon coached South Korea internationals Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri during his time in Scotland.

South Korea play friendly matches against Venezuela and Uruguay in September, with the Asian Cup in Australia fast approaching in January.

