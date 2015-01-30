South Korea's captain Ki Sung-yueng (16) leads his players onto the pitch before the start of their Asian Cup semi-final soccer match against Iraq at the Stadium Australia in Sydney January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY The Asian Cup final is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to wipe away 55 years of shame and prove South Korea deserves its place among the continent's strongest footballing nations, captain Ki Sung-yueng said on Friday.

South Korea have a good case for being considered an Asian power solely on their World Cup record, having qualified for the last eight tournaments and famously reached the semi-finals as co-hosts in 2002.

After winning the first two tournaments in 1956 and 1960, though, they have endured more than half a century of Asian Cup disappointment while neighbours Japan have won the title four times and Saudi Arabia three.

Ki and his team mates are determined to end that sorry record when they meet hosts Australia in front of 80,000 fans in Sydney on Saturday.

"We always say that South Korea is one of the best teams in Asia because we always qualify for the World Cup," the Swansea City midfielder told a news conference.

"We got to the semi-finals and we qualified for the knockout stage but we never won the Asian Cup. Japan and Saudi Arabia had better records in the Asian Cup and that was a bit shameful for us.

"We have never proved we are the best team in Asia and I think this is a great opportunity for us to show people we can be champions."

Playmaker Ki said the fact expectations back home were so low when the squad arrived in Australia meant they should be able to play without pressure in Saturday's final.

"We had a lot of injuries, and we had a lot of inexperienced players so people in Korea didn't expect that we could reach the final," he said.

"We don't have anything to lose, maybe Australia has more pressure. It's a great opportunity, maybe a once in a lifetime chance, to become Asian Cup champions.

"I think everyone is ready to play tomorrow."

One of the most significant factors in their journey to a first final since 1988 has been not allowing their opponents to breach their defence even once in five matches.

"Our defence, not only individually but as a team, is very strong and we are concentrating very hard on not conceding," he added.

"It's on our mind and we have a great desire not to concede until the end of tournament."

South Korea were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage last year, part of a miserable tournament for Asian teams who managed not a single win among them.

"A lot of people are coming to watch the game," Ki said.

"We want to show them that Asian football is getting better and improving compared to the standards of world football."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)