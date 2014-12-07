Conte takes blame after Chelsea fall at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.
Asian Cup finalists Kuwait unveiled Tunisian Nabil Maaloul as their new head coach on Sunday.
The former Tunisian international agreed an 18 month deal after negotiating an exit from his contract with Qatar Stars League club El Jaish, the Kuwait FA said.
Maaloul had been identified as the number one target after the exit of Brazilian Jorvan Vieira following a disappointing group stage exit at the recent Gulf Cup of Nations, Kuwait FA President Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad said last week.
Kuwait, Asian Cup winners in 1980, have been drawn in Group A along with hosts Australia, South Korea and Oman for the Jan. 9-31 tournament.
Maaloul's first match in charge will be Wednesday's friendly against fellow Asian Cup finalists Uzbekistan. They then face Iraq and United Arab Emirates before beginning their campaign in Australia.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.
Leicester City remain a surprise guest at the top table of European football but a place in the Champions League semi-finals beckons if they can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid.