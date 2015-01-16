MELBOURNE Jan 16 Hamza Al Dardour scored four as Jordan recorded a first win under head coach Ray Wilkins by brushing aside Palestine 5-1 on Friday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

A stunning 33rd minute strike from Yousef Ahmad set the twice quarter-finalists on their way before Al Dardour took charge to end Palestinian hopes of picking up their first ever points in the Asian Cup.

The victory put Jordan level on three points with holders Japan and Iraq, who meet later on Friday, ahead of their tough Group D finale against the Samurai Blue.

Wilkins, who lost seven of his first eight games in charge, made four changes to his side for the match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium from the opening 1-0 defeat by Iraq.

Two of those, Ahmad and Al Dardour, came up with the goods but only after the Palestinians gave them a scare when midfielder Hisham Salhi cannoned a shot from over 22 metres against the crossbar in the fifth minute.

Jordan then enjoyed the bulk of possession but struggled to create chances before Ahmad made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute, taking a pass from Al Dardour on the left and shifting the ball on to his right foot before precisely curling into the far corner.

It was the first of two in two minutes as Al Dardour then went from provider to goal scorer, with confidence brewing after the opening goal.

A brilliant step over from Abdallah Deeb bamboozled Abdallatif Al-Bahdari and gave the striker space but his cross-shot was heading wide before Al Dardour slid in at the far post to divert it in.

The forward notched a second in first half stoppage time, converting a low, right wing cross by Oday Al Saify that goalkeeper Ramzi Saleh stretched for but could not reach.

Palestine, who were far from outclassed, made a bright start to the second period and Abdulhamid Abuhabib came close to pulling one back four minutes after the break before Al Dardour showed him how to clinically finish.

The Saudi Arabia-based striker picked up the ball in the Palestine half and drove forward at pace before sliding the ball home to complete his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

He then matched the Asian Cup record of four scored in one game by slipping in behind the tired Palestine backline to convert Oday Zahran's cross from the right with 10 minutes left.

Palestine managed to at least score a first goal at this level with Jaka Hbaisha slamming home at the back post for an 85th minute consolation. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)