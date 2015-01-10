Oman's Eid Al-Farsi (L) challenges South Korea's Koo Ja-cheol during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match at the Canberra stadium in Canberra January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

CANBERRA South Korea coach Uli Stielike never had any intention of dropping former skipper Koo Ja-cheol for the Asian Cup and the Mainz 05 midfielder rewarded the show of faith in Saturday's opening win.

Koo was named man of the match as the Koreans downed a defensive Oman 1-0 in Canberra to begin their bid for a first Asian Cup title in 55 years.

Koo proved the architect for the winning goal, scored in first half stoppage time by striker Cho Young-cheol who pounced when the midfielder's long range shot was only parried by the Oman goalkeeper.

Koo should have scored himself in the second period when a lengthy Korean passing move ended with him heading straight at Oman's Ali Al-Habsi from close range.

It was the only blot on an otherwise enterprising display by the box-to-box midfielder, whose place in the side had come into question following some inconsistent displays.

"I am not really interested in what other people think about me," Koo told reporters after collecting his award.

"They have no idea how I play football, how I've lived my life and what I want to accomplish. I only want to do my best to accomplish the ultimate goal of winning the Asian Cup."

The 25-year-old was appointed skipper prior to the disastrous World Cup campaign in Brazil where they managed only one draw and two defeats in a group stage exit.

The team were pelted by toffees on their arrival home at the airport with Hong Myung-bo departing as coach of the side.

Former Real Madrid and West Germany defender Stielike replaced Hong and opted for Swansea City midfielder Ki Seung-yeung as his skipper for the Asian Cup but maintained his belief in Koo.

"I trust in Koo's talent and abilities," Stielike said after Saturday's win.

"He has done well in training and I believed he'd have a good match. His selection as the Player of the Match validates my decision."

Koo, tournament top scorer four years ago in Qatar, was the driving force in Korea's attacking play, offering a more direct approach while many of his team mates were content to just keep possession.

Stielike was confident his side would improvement for Tuesday's challenge of Kuwait and then the Group A finale against hosts Australia.

"Our attackers lacked poise and patience early, and I think it might have been due to the pressure.

"They were afraid of making mistakes and played passively. I believe the players will correct their shortcomings as the tournament progresses."

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)