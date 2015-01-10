South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng (L) and Oman's Abdulaziz Al-Maqbali fight for the ball during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match at the Canberra stadium in Canberra January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

CANBERRA South Korea promised early attacking endeavour as they opted for an offensive line-up in an attempt to blow away Group A challengers Oman in their Asian Cup opener in Canberra on Saturday.

The side, skippered by the driving force of Ki Seung-yeung in the centre of midfield, featured the European-based creative talents of Son Heung-min, Koo Ja-cheol and Lee Chung-yong behind Qatari-based striker Cho Young-cheol.

The twice Asian Cup winners are looking for a first continental title since 1960 with their hopes resting on Bayern Leverkusen forward Son, who along with Swansea City's Ki, are the headline acts in Uli Stielike's side.

Ki said the forward line kicking into gear was key to starting Group A with a win and joining Australia at the top of the table after the hosts opened the tournament with a 4-1 success over Kuwait in Melbourne on Friday.

"The first 10-15 minutes against Oman we have to be very aggressive and have to stamp our control on the game so that we can get the confidence levels up in our team early," Ki said on Friday. "No first game is easy, it'll be tough.

"But we have a lot of good offensive players: attacking midfielders, wingers and also individual game changers like Lee Chung-yong and Son Heung-min, they have enough qualities to score or create opportunities to score."

The clash is the first meeting between the teams in over a decade, with Oman, who have never made it out of the group stage of the Asian Cup, managing a sole win against three defeats.

Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali will lead the goal threat for the Omanis, who were targeting a point from the difficult opening clash with experienced goalkeeper and captain Ali Al-Habsi the final line in an expected 4-2-3-1 formation.

"The first 10-15 minutes will be hard and we have to deal with that," the skipper said.

"If we start well and the first 20 minutes go well then we can have a good game and get a good result."

South Korea - Kim Jin-hyeon; Kim Chang-soo, Jang Hyun-soo, Kim Ju-young, Kim Jin-su; Park Joo-ho, Ki Seung-yeung; Son Heung-min, Koo Ja-cheol, Lee Chung-yong; Cho Young-cheol.

Oman - Ali Al-Habsi; Abdul Salam Amour, Jaber Al-Owaisi, Mohammed Al-Musallami; Ali Al-Busiadi, Raeed Ibrahim Saleh; Mohammed Al-Siyabi, Ahmed Mubarak Al-Muhajiri, Eid Al-Farsi, Qasim Saeed; Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)