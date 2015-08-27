The president of a Malaysian second tier side has taken the drastic action of dismissing the bulk of their squad after accusing some players of feigning injury in order to spend their wages.

Negeri Sembilan FA President Seri Mohamad Hasan said only six of the squad had been retained following a sixth-placed finished in the 12-team league, with head coach K. Devan also dismissed after they failed to qualify for the Malaysian Cup.

Mohamad said new recruits would have to accept a low base salary but would earn larger bonuses for winning, after an Negeri FA meeting to discuss ways to improve standards

"I believe this is a better system. If the salaries are very high, they no longer have the hunger to play," Mohamad was quoted as saying by Bernama News.

"In fact, sometimes they purposely get injured because they want to enjoy the salary but are not willing to produce.

"With this new system, those who play full time will reap the full bonuses, those not will receive proportionate bonuses while those benched will get nothing."

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)