The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has suspended two Thai referees pending an investigation into allegations of match-fixing, the regional governing body said late on Friday.

Thanom Borikut and Chaiya Mahapab have been provisionally suspended for 60 days by the AFC's disciplinary committee and an application has been made to world governing body FIFA to have the ban extended worldwide.

"The Football Association of Thailand has been notified of the decisions today," read an AFC statement.

"The AFC has a zero tolerance towards match manipulation. The AFC works to combat match-fixing on the continent through its three-point strategy of prevention, detection and response."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Larry Fine)