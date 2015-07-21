SINGAPORE, July 21 An Indonesian man was jailed for 30 months on Tuesday for attempting to fix a soccer match at the recent Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Nasiruddin, 52, conspired with two others to give East Timor soccer official Orlando Marques Henriques Mendes $15,000 to ensure they would lose to Malaysia on May 30, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement.

Malaysia won the fixture 1-0 and both sides exited at the group stages of the tournament won by Thailand last month.

The CPIB also said Mendes was charged with offering bribes to players on the East Timor team.

Match-fixing in soccer matches has been rife in Asia for years with fixers targeting low-paid players in various leagues across the region.

Singapore has been frequently hit by the problem and in 2013 European anti-crime agency Europol said hundreds of football matches had been fixed in a global betting scam run from the wealthy citystate.

The CPIB, who have helped with a number of match-fixing arrests since, said they would continue the fight against the problem.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption, and match fixing of any form is not condoned in Singapore," said the CPIB.

"The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in match fixing related activities." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)