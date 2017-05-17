Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea, scheduled for Pyongyang on June 8, has been postponed because of geopolitical tensions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.
Diplomatic relations between the countries soured following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.
"The game will now be re-scheduled for the next best available FIFA matchday which is Thursday, October 5, 2017," the AFC said in a statement.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.