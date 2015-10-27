Nepal have been kicked out of the Asian Football Confederation's under-16 championships in India next year after being found guilty of fielding an over-age player in the qualifying tournament.

The AFC said an unnamed player had been deemed ineligible after an MRI test. Local media said the player was Manish Karki, the captain of the team.

The Nepal Football Association, reeling from a match-fixing case involving their national men's captain earlier this month, were also fined $14,500 by the AFC and warned they faced further penalties in future after a previous offence.

Kyrgyzstan will take the place of Nepal at the biennial 16-team tournament which will be played in September next year.

