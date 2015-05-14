May 14 Al Hilal have fined midfielder Salem Al Dawsari a month's salary for attempting to head-butt the referee at the end of their Riyadh derby against Saudi champions Al Nassr on Sunday.

"The Club's Football Administration has decided to implement the Internal Regulations of the team against the player by deduction from his salary," a club official told Reuters on Thursday.

No financial details were revealed but Al Dawsari could face further punishment from Saudi Professional League organisers following the ugly incident at the end of the tie which saw Al Nassr retain the title following a 1-0 win at their rivals.

Scottish official John Beaton had been flown in to referee the hotly anticipated derby match and had already sent off two Hilal players before the incident with the international midfielder.

Al Dawsari had lost possession in stoppage time and lunged frustratingly towards an opponent with Beaton awarding a free-kick against the Hilal player.

After rolling on the floor holding his face, an angry Al Dawsari leapt to his feet and ran towards Beaton before pushing his head into the Scot's face.

The referee quickly pulled out a red card for an incensed Al Dawsari, who pushed his chest into the back of Beaton as Hilal team mates pulled away their out of control colleague.

Beaton and his two Scottish assistants were given a security guard after the match.

"It sounds more dramatic than it was but we had about 10 security guards lead us off the pitch, all wearing standard-issue suits and ties and radios," he told the Daily Record.

"I have to say though that for all the tension during the game -- and you have to factor in this was effectively a title decider between two teams who have a history of intense rivalry -- there were zero issues afterwards." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)