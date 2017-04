Nassir Al-Shamrani and Nawaf Al-Abid will spearhead an experienced Saudi Arabia squad at next month's Asian Cup in Australia.

Al-Shamrani, the reigning Asian Player of the Year, will lead the attack along with midfielder Al-Abid, voted the most valuable player in the 2014 Gulf Cup of Nations.

Long-time captain Saud Kariri will skipper the Green Falcons as they chase a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup crown.

Saudi Arabia are drawn in Group B for the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup with China, Uzbekistan and North Korea.

Squad - Abdullah Al-Sudairi (Al-Hilal), Abdullah Alenezi (Al-Nassr), Waleed Abdullah (Al-Shabab), Abdullah Al-Dossary (Al-Hilal), Hassan Fallatah (Al-Shabab), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Majed Almarshadi (Al-Shabab), Omar Othman (Al-Nassr), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Saeed Al-Muwallad (Al-Ahli), Yasir Al Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Awdh Khammis (Al-Nassr), Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad), Ibrahim Ghaleb (Al-Nassr), Mustafa Al-Bassas (Al-Ahli), Nawaf Al-Abid (Al-Hilal), Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Saud Kariri (Al-Hilal), Taiseer Al-Jassam (Al-Ahli), Waleed Bakshwn (Al-Ahli), Yahia Shehri (Al-Nassr), Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Al-Sahlawl (Al-Nassr), Naif Hazazi (Al-Shabab), Nassir Al-Shamrani (Al-Hilal)

