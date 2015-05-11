Al Nassr retained the Saudi Professional League title on Sunday after dispatching an ill-disciplined Al Hilal 1-0 in Riyadh with the hosts reduced to eight men by the final whistle.

Mohammad Al-Sahlawi scored the winning goal in the 19th minute for the visitors from what looked an offside position after being put clear by Pole Adrian Mierzejewski's neat chest down.

Al Nassr then held out to claim the three points and their eighth domestic title with a game to spare after second-placed Al Ahli were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Al Taawon.

Al Hilal, record 12-times Saudi champions and third in the standings, were out of title contention and their frustrations boiled over in the second half with Saud Kariri, Mohammed Jahfali and Salem Al Dawsari all seeing red.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)