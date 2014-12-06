Spain's Under 21 coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro (L) attends a news conference at the Gamla Ullevi arena in Gothenburg June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/Scanpix/Files

Three-time Asian champions Saudi Arabia have sacked coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, leaving them rudderless a month before the Asian Cup kicks off in Australia.

"Board has decided to cancel Lopez Caro and his assistants’ contract," the Saudi FA said in a statement.

"FA President Ahmed Eid will be responsible for negotiating and finalising a deal with a new coach within a week."

Ex-Real Madrid coach Lopez Caro, who was appointed last year after the sacking of Frank Rijkaard, was under pressure for failing to guide the team to victory in the Gulf Cup in Riyadh last month.

Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 in the final to Qatar at their home King Fahd stadium.

Saudi Arabia are drawn in Group B with Uzbekistan, North Korea and China at the Jan. 9 - 31 Asian Cup.

