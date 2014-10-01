South Korea's national soccer player Park Chu-Young controls the ball durng his team's final practice before their match against Algeria at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files

South Korean striker Park Chu-young has signed a one-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, the latest attempt to kick-start the talented forward's flagging career.

Park, who has scored 24 goals in more than 60 matches for South Korea, had been without a club since ending a three-year spell with English Premier League side Arsenal in June.

The 29-year-old former international captain spent most of his final two years on loan at other clubs and was included in South Korea's squad for their woeful World Cup campaign in June where they exited Brazil with just one point at the group stage.

The former Monaco and FC Seoul striker was criticised for his poor displays before being substituted early in the draw with Russia and loss to Algeria and has not featured for the national team since.

Regular matches and good displays in Saudi will be required if Park is to force his way back into the national fold under new coach Uli Stielike, with the Asian Cup fast approaching in January.

Al Shabab are six-times Saudi champions and are currently fourth in the league after six matches, two points back of leaders Al Nassr.

Al Shabab are coached by Jose Mourinho's former assistant at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, Jose Morais.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)