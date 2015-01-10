BRISBANE Saudi Arabia striker Nasser Al Shamrani has been ruled out of the Asian Cup finals with an abdominal injury, officials said on Saturday.

The Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year will be replaced by Al Nasr midfielder Ibrahim Ghaleb.

The 31-year-old had aggravated the injury during a warmup game against South Korea last Sunday, but was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday.

Al Shamrani has been vilified in Australia for his role in a spitting incident that sparked a melee at the conclusion of the Asian Champions League final against Western Sydney Wanderers, which resulted in an eight-match ban from that competition.

Saudi Arabia play China in their opening Pool B clash in Brisbane on Sunday.

