SINGAPORE Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant is set for an unlikely transfer to Singaporean side Tampines Rovers, local media reported on Monday.

The 32-year-old will arrive in the Southeast Asian citystate on Wednesday and undergo a week long trial with the five-times S.League champions, Red Card Sports Radio said.

Pennant has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic in June following their relegation to the third tier of English football and went on trial with Thai side Muangthong United in November in a failed bid to resurrect his career.

Pennant was tipped for great things after leaving Notts County and signing for Arsenal aged 15 for 2 million pounds ($2.95 million) but he failed to find consistency in a nomadic career that has also seen him play in Spain and India.

Undeniably talented and an able crosser and dribbler, Pennant's career was blighted by arrests and jail time for drink driving offences and he became the first footballer to play a Premier League match whilst wearing a police tag in 2005.

Should the leftfield transfer be completed it would be another coup for Tampines, known as 'The Stags', who signed a memorandum of understanding with former Brazilian World Player of the Year Ronaldinho to open a new football academy last month.

Tampines have been on a heavy recruitment drive after relinquishing the S.League title last year to Brunei DPMM, coached by former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean.

($1 = 0.6791 pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)