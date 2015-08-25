Kang Soo-il of South Korea's Jeju United prays during their Asian Champions League soccer match against Australia's Melbourne Victory in Melbourne March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files

SEOUL South Korean club Jeju United released forward Kang Soo-il on Tuesday after the player currently serving a doping ban was arrested following a traffic accident on Monday.

Yonhap News reported that the talented striker had also been placed on a restricted list, meaning he would not be able to sign for another club without Jeju's permission.

An official at the Uijeongbu Police Station told Reuters that Kang was involved in a crash with a taxi in the early hours of Monday morning and was arrested having been over the alcohol limit.

Kang is currently serving a six-month ban from the Korea Football Association (KFA) after testing positive for the anabolic steroid methyltestosterone in June. Kang blamed the failed test on a cream that helps grow a moustache.

The 28-year-old was set to win his first cap for the national team before news of the failed test having impressed with five goals in the opening weeks of the K-League campaign.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by)