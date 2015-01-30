SYDNEY Jan 30 A meticulous planner who leaves nothing to chance, South Korea coach Uli Stielike admits there is one variable he will have no control over when his team faces Australia in Saturday's Asian Cup final.

The German has done a masterful job with his squad during the tournament, guiding them to the title match without conceding a goal.

South Korea beat Australia 1-0 in the group stage, when both teams had already safely qualified for the quarter-finals, but Stielike knows the final will bring a new level of pressure his players have never experienced before.

"They are very attentive, they are very disciplined in their work, they are very professional...but I don't know how we will go out on the field tomorrow," Stielike told a news conference on Friday.

"We have a lot of young players and it is the first time they will be in a big final, in a big event, with 80,000 people.

"I don't know how they will react but if we can control our nerves and we can play with calmness and conviction we will have all our possibilities to win the game."

Stielike has already counselled his players on what they can expect in the match. As the host-nation, the Australians will enjoy the benefit of the crowd's backing at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

Stielike has tried to reduce the pressure on his players by saying the Australians are favourites because they fielded a below-strength team in their pool match but also reminded them they can win it too.

"Everybody knows that we played Australia in the group stages but everybody also knows we will meet another Australian team with different players on the pitch," he said.

"However, we are the team who is unbeaten, we are the team that didn't take (concede) any goals.

"We have a lot of confidence and conviction in this game knowing we have play at our best level if we want to beat Australia."

The Koreans also have plenty of players with big match experience with three having earned over 70 caps, including defender Cha Du-ri, the last surviving player from the South Korean team that made the World Cup semi-finals in 2002.

Cha is retiring from international football after the match and captain Ki Sung-yeung, who also played alongside Cha at Scottish club Celtic, said all the South Koreans wanted to send him out a winner.

"We have to respect him for what he has done for the Korean national team," said Ki.

"Everyone in this team wants to give him a big lift because it's his last game, we want to give the gift of becoming the champion of Asia." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)