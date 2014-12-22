File photo of South Korea's Park Chu-young at a London 2012 Olympic Games at the City of Coventry stadium July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

SEOUL There was no place for experienced forwards Park Chu-young, Kim Shin-wook or Lee Dong-gook in South Korea's squad for the upcoming Asian Cup as coach Uli Stielike went with just three out-and-out strikers for the Jan. 9-31 tournament in Australia.

Under the Korea Football Association's "Time for Change" slogan for the Asian Cup, Stielike named uncapped forward Lee Jung-hyub on Monday in his 23-man squad, which features no fewer than 17 foreign-based players.

South Korea, who have not won the continental tournament since 1960, will rely heavily on a quality midfield with Swansea playmaker Ki Sung-yueng supplying the ammunition to Bayer Leverkusen wide man Son Heung-min and Bolton winger Lee Chung-yong.

Goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong, who endured a woeful World Cup in Brazil where the Koreans failed to win a game and were knocked out in the group stage, was included in the squad but Kim Jin-hyeon is expected to get the start between the posts.

South Korea will begin their campaign in Group A along with hosts Australia, Oman and Kuwait. They kick off against Oman on Jan. 10 in Canberra.

The Koreans are also scheduled to play Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4 as a final tune up for the tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Kim Seung-gyu (Ulsan), Jung Sung-ryong (Suwon)

Defenders - Kim Jin-su (Hoffenheim), Park Joo-ho (Mainz 05), Jang Hyun-soo (Guangzhou R&F), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Kim Ju-young (FC Seoul), Kwak Tae-hwi (Al Hilal), Kim Chang-soo (Kashiwa Reysol), Cha Du-ri (FC Seoul)

Midfielders - Lee Myung-joo (Al Ain), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea), Han Kook-young (Qatar SC), Son Heung-min (Bayer Leverkusen), Kim Min-woo (Sagan Tosu), Koo Ja-cheol (Mainz 05), Nam Tae-hee (Lekhwiya SC), Han Kyo-won (Jeonbuk), Lee Chung-yong (Bolton)

Forwards - Cho Young-cheol (Qatar SC), Lee Keun-ho (El Jaish SC), Lee Jung-hyub (Sangju)

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)