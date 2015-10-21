SINGAPORE Tajikistan referee Murtazoev Parviz has been handed a 30-day provisional suspension for attempted match-fixing, the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The AFC did not specify which match was targeted but said the investigation was ongoing and Parviz's ban could be extended for a further 20 days.

The AFC said they had written to FIFA to ask for the suspension to be extended worldwide.

