Former Tottenham Hotspur Football Club's manager Harry Redknapp (R) talks to former Chelsea manager Avram Grant outside the club's training ground in Chigwell, southern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

BANGKOK Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has been appointed technical director at Thai Premier League club BEC Tero Sasana, who also agreed a five-year partnership deal with Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

The 59-year-old Israeli takes over the role once held by former England manger Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lasted only a matter of weeks in 2012 before leaving for the United Arab Emirates and then China.

"I come here to help make the team become better," Grant told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday.

"I come here to create chances for the team - that's my job."

BEC are currently third in the 20-team Thai league which will resume next month after the conclusion of the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Grant has also managed English sides West Ham United and Portsmouth, Serbians Partizan Belgrade and the Israeli national team.

He will work alongside coach Jose Alves and general manager Robert Procureur at the Fire Dragons, who are six points behind league leaders Buriram United.

"This is a very exciting time for the club to have a legend like Avram Grant working with us," Belgium Procureur said.

"Avram will attend our players' training sessions and oversee the players' technical development. This is a fantastic opportunity for our players to learn from such a highly respected coach.

"It reflects BEC Tero Sasana's commitment to doing all it can to produce the best results for the club and its supporters."

Adding to that, the capital club's tie up with the Brazilian club Cruzeiro will see the two sides exchange coaches and players to help development.

(Wrting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)