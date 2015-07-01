Emirati champions Al Ain signed Dutch winger Ryan Babel on Wednesday, while Guangzhou Evergrande closed in on Brazil's Robinho as the money-spinning battle between Chinese and Middle Eastern clubs for foreign talent gathered pace.

The 28-year-old Dutch international winger and former Ajax Amsterdam and Liverpool player joined Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan and South Korea's Lee Myung-joo at the wealthy Abu Dhabi club.

Arabian Gulf League rules permit four foreigners in each side and Al Ain had been tipped to fill the quota with either Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, 28, or 25-year-old Brazilian Fellipe Bastos from Gremio.

Improving standards and the lure of big wages have helped make the United Arab Emirates a popular choice with players in recent years, with the age demographic of the arrivals no longer restricted to old legends looking for one last pay day.

It was a trend predicted by former Asian Football Confederation president Mohamed Bin Hammam of Qatar.

"No, I’m not mad," the Qatari said five years ago.

"We (Asia) have only started the professional era in 2008. I would like to see that our clubs have the same financial power that enables us to pay as much as the European sides to take the best players to play in Asia,"

While there is little hope of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo pulling on an Al Ain or Al Sadd shirt anytime soon, there is no denying the improved standards of the arrivals as clubs in a region rich with resources realise their growing market power.

Abu Dhabi based side Al Wahda will be managed by former Japan and Mexico boss Javier Aguirre next season and have signed 31-year-old Chile midfielder Jorge Valdivia, who is looking forward to the Copa America final against Argentina on Saturday.

Former English-based Brazilians Jo, 28, and Denilson, 27, have signed for Emirati clubs, whose growing popularity is matched by China.

Shanghai Shenhua this week spent around $15 million on Senegal striker Demba Ba, 30, a respected goal scorer in England and Germany, while champions Guangzhou snapped up Brazilian Paulinho, 26, from England's Tottenham Hotspur for a similar fee.

Current Brazil forward Robinho, 31, formerly of Real Madrid and AC Milan, appears to be the next Guangzhou arrival under World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari despite reported interest from Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas.

"I'm already seeing a change from a 'retirement' league to a development' league," Shanghai SIPG coach Mads Davidsen told Football Channel Asia earlier this year.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Julian Linden)