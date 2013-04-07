A United Arab Emirates league match between Al Ain and Al Ahli ended early on Saturday after an object thrown from the stands struck an assistant referee and left him bleeding.

The referee stopped the match after his assistant was hit by a metallic object during the three minutes of added time, the missile hurled from the section containing home Al Ahli fans, who were angered after a late penalty appeal was turned down.

The goalless draw in Dubai took table toppers Al Ain to 50 points, 10 points ahead of Al Ahli, although authorities said the result would be suspended pending an investigation.

"The result of this fixture has been suspended until confirmation of a decision from the disciplinary committee following an incident late in the game involving one of the match officials," the league said on its website (www.proleague.ae). (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)