Western Sydney Wanderers soccer team coach Tony Popovic laughs at the team's training facility at Rooty Hill in the western suburbs of Sydney, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Western Sydney Wanderers manager Tony Popovic has not given up on the A-league club's Asian Champions League title defence despite Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Kashima Antlers leaving them on the brink of elimination from the region's top club competition.

A stoppage time winner from Mu Kanazaki at a rain-drenched Parramatta Stadium left Popovic's side needing to beat Guangzhou Evergrande in their final group match on May 5 to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Even if they beat the Chinese champions, Wanderers will need Kashima and FC Seoul to draw their final Group H match later the same evening to sneak into the last 16.

Given their remarkable run to last year's final, which included a win over then Asian champions Guangzhou in a two-legged quarter-final, Popovic has no intention of throwing in the towel just yet.

"I never doubt any game that we can win, that will be no different," Wanderers coach Popovic said of the crunch match at Tianhe Sports Centre. "If we doubted ourselves, we wouldn't have won the Champions League last year.

"We go to Guangzhou, we have to believe we can win. A difficult task? Yes, of course.

"We picked up three suspensions as well, which doesn't help when you've got a small squad. But we'll just try and get a few bodies back and make sure that we give ourselves a chance over there."

Guangzhou are already guaranteed a place in the knockout round for a fourth straight season but are unlikely to go easy on Wanderers after their tempestuous contest in last year's quarter-finals.

Then coach Marcello Lippi, the former Italy boss, was banned from the touchline for the second leg after running on the pitch to remonstrate with the referee when two of his players were shown red cards in the last few minutes of the opening leg.

The distraction and fixture congestion caused by the ACL campaign has had an undeniable impact on Western Sydney's third A-League campaign.

Runners-up in their first two years in the league, they need to beat Perth Glory in their final match of the domestic season on Saturday to be sure of avoiding the wooden spoon.

Popovic said some flexibility from the A-League schedulers to give his players an extra day's rest before ACL matches would have been welcome.

"It's something I don't see happening in the near future," Popovic said.

"Would I like it? I wouldn't like it, I'd love it."

