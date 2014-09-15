South Korea's FC Seoul coach Choi Yong-soo stands during a match of the AFC Champions' League at Tianhe stadium in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

SEOUL FC Seoul coach Choi Yong-soo rested several first-choice players ahead of Wednesday's Asian Champions League semi-final against Western Sydney but was delighted with the performance of his fringe players in a 3-1 K-League win over Incheon United.

Saturday's win stretched Seoul's unbeaten streak to 10 games in all competitions and Choi said it had given him a chance to weigh up his options ahead of the semi-final first leg at home against Australia's Wanderers.

"Our substitute players got the chance to play and showed the best play in this match, moreover they got the win," Choi said in a media release on Monday. "I am really happy.

"I have decided 90 percent of the best 11 and back up players for the AFC Champions League (ACL) semi-final first leg through this match."

Seoul are looking to go one better than last year in the Asian club showpiece when they lost out to China's Guangzhou Evergrande on away goals in the final.

Western Sydney gave Evergrande a taste of their own medicine with an away goals win over the Chinese side in this year's quarter-finals and defender Antony Golec hailed what he called a "fantastic" achievement by the Wanderers.

"Being in the semi-final for the first time in the club's history and second (Australian) club to reach it since Adelaide United, I think it's fantastic," said Golec.

"We have been working very hard and we are not going to leave anything behind, we are going to give it our all and we are looking towards the final.

"But for now, we are going to do what we have to in this game and then they are going to have to come to Parramatta in front of the crowd, and it's not going to be easy for them."

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal are playing Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the other semi-final.

