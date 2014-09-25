Colombian striker Faustino Asprilla gestures as he arrives at a hotel in the city of La Plata, capital of the Buenos Aires province, February 10, 2004. REUTERS/Emiliamo Lasalvia/Files

Former Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla is entering the world of business by designing and selling fruit-flavoured condoms in his native Colombia.

Asprilla said he was negotiating with a Chinese factory to make the condoms that will come in a range of sizes and flavours.

The former fan favourite, who retired in 2004, recommended guava flavour, because it reminded him of the guava tree at the house where he grew up.

"It's a good idea, and it is cool to contribute to safe sex campaigns," he told Colombia's El Tiempo newspaper. "I hope people like them, buy them and have fun with them."

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)