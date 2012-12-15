Dec 15 The future playing career of former England captain David Beckham is unlikely to include a short-term contract in Australia's A-League, the owner of the Perth Glory has said.

There has been a great speculation about the 37-year-old's future following his decision to end his stint in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

He has been linked with clubs in England, France, Italy and Australia since he helped the Galaxy to their second successive MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo last month.

Beckham's management had already ruled out a move to the A-League, but it did not stop Glory owner Tony Sage approaching him on a recent visit to London.

"I got the chance to chat to David, and of course I asked him about coming to Australia," Sage told the FFA website (www.footballaustralia.com.au).

"He looked me in the eye and basically said, 'That would be nice, but it's too far away from my businesses'.

"It would have been great to have him at Perth Glory, but it looks like that won't be happening. I just don't think he'll be coming to Australia, full stop."

Perth, the Melbourne Heart and Central Coast Mariners had all expressed interest in bringing Beckham to Australia on a short-term contract the FFA said.

The FFA sparked speculation about Beckham coming to Australia before he said he would be leaving the MLS by announcing there had been contact with his management team. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)