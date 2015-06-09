Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has escaped conviction after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless driving in a road rage incident that left a cyclist injured last year.
Bosnich, who played for Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the English Premier League and now works as a TV soccer pundit in his home country, was charged after he knocked the cyclist from his bike when driving a BMW in Sydney a year ago.
Bosnich was given a one-year 'good behaviour bond', a form of probation in Australia, without conviction by Sydney's Downing Centre court.
Magistrate Michael Price said his offence was on the "lower end of culpability" and that he was a man of good character, local media reported.
"It was a misjudgment and now we can all put it behind us," local media quoted Bosnich as saying outside the court.
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.