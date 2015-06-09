June 9 Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has escaped conviction after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless driving in a road rage incident that left a cyclist injured last year.

Bosnich, who played for Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the English Premier League and now works as a TV soccer pundit in his home country, was charged after he knocked the cyclist from his bike when driving a BMW in Sydney a year ago.

Bosnich was given a one-year 'good behaviour bond', a form of probation in Australia, without conviction by Sydney's Downing Centre court.

Magistrate Michael Price said his offence was on the "lower end of culpability" and that he was a man of good character, local media reported.

"It was a misjudgment and now we can all put it behind us," local media quoted Bosnich as saying outside the court. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)