MELBOURNE, April 28 Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving after a road rage incident that left a cyclist injured.

Bosnich, who played for Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the English Premier League and now works as a TV soccer pundit in his home country, was charged after he knocked the cyclist from his bike when driving a BMW in Sydney a year ago.

Police tendered to Sydney's Downing Centre court that the 43-year-old "turned his steering wheel into the direction of the victim" after the two had a dispute about lane-changing.

"The collision caused the victim to fall from his bicycle onto the ground," police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have sustained injuries to his ribs and left elbow.

The case returns to court in June. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)