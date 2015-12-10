SYDNEY Fans of Australian top flight clubs agreed to suspend their boycott of A-League matches on Thursday after Football Federation Australia (FFA) agreed to amend its policy on spectator bans.

FFA met with "active" fan groups on Wednesday after two weeks of boycotts and other protests at A-League matches over the lack of an appeals process for supporters banned from stadiums for alleged misconduct.

The governing body agreed to "in-principle changes" to its system to allow fans to see evidence against them and to institute a separate appeals process after consultation with clubs and supporters groups.

Fan groups responded with coordinated postings on Facebook on Thursday, calling a temporary halt to the protests.

"The minimum requirements of those systems have been agreed to, with the finer details to be finalised shortly," read the version posted by the Red and Black Bloc (RBB), who support Western Sydney Wanderers.

"There has also been an unequivocal commitment by the FFA to defend football and its fans.

"The FFA have also committed to providing active supporter groups with details of arrangements it has with third party security service providers.

"It is on this basis, and provided of course, that the FFA formally implements these systems, that the RBB has agreed to temporarily suspend fan boycotts."

The protests were triggered by the publication of a list of 198 fans banned from stadia around the country in Sydney's Sunday Telegraph.

The leak not only brought to a head the issue of spectator bans but also long-standing fan grievances about what they perceived to be a lack of FFA support.

"We have made significant progress tonight in dealing with the grievances of the active fan groups," FFA chief executive David Gallop said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"We want to see the terraces full again this weekend."

