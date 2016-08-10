Football Soccer - Australia v Jordan - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sydney, Australia - 29/3/16 Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates scoring a goal against Jordan during their World Cup 2018 Qualifier at the Sydney Football Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australia's record goal scorer Tim Cahill has signed for Melbourne City FC, a move that will see him play in the country's domestic A-League competition for the first time.

Cahill, who has won 91 caps for Australia and is the country's record goal scorer with 47, has signed a three year contract with Melbourne City.

The midfielder will play for two years then join the club's coaching staff in 2018, the team said on Thursday.

Cahill, 36, has represented his country in three consecutive World Cups and the Asian Cup, becoming the first Australian to score in each competition.

"I am incredibly excited to have signed with Melbourne City and ultimately the City Football Group. There is real ambition and purpose here, qualities that are immensely important to me," Cahill said in a statement.

Cahill joins Melbourne City after leaving Chinese Super League side Hangzhou Greentown in July.

Cahill previously played for Shanghai Shenhua, the MLS' New York Red Bulls, Everton in the English Premier League and Millwall, also in England.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)