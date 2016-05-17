Football Soccer - Australia v Jordan - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sydney, Australia - 29/3/16 Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates scoring a goal against Jordan during their World Cup 2018 Qualifier at the Sydney Football Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

SYDNEY Former Everton striker Tim Cahill has been recalled to the Australia squad for next month's friendlies with Greece after having to miss the Socceroos' upcoming match against England due to club commitments in China.

Socceroos head coach Ange Postecoglou last week named a squad for the May 27 match against England at Sunderland's Stadium of Light shorn of several experienced players because it takes place outside FIFA's international window.

However, the games against Greece, in Sydney on June 4 and Melbourne three days later, fall within the window, which means clubs have a duty to release their international players.

Along with Cahill, Postecoglou has also brought back Trent Sainsbury and Matthew Spiranovic among 10 changes from the squad for the England match.

"The Asian Cup and the first round of World Cup qualifiers put our focus on Asian teams and conditions, but it's important to confront a range of styles," Postecoglou said in a statement.

"The matches against Greece are about continuing to expose our players to a high level of international football.

"The competition and intensity of these matches will definitely give us that and gives us the right preparation for the next round of World Cup qualifiers and the Confederations Cup."

Australia secured a place in the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia in March.

Mark Birighitti, Nathan Burns, Jason Geria, Alex Gersbach, Apostolos Giannou, Mathew Lecki and Ryan McGowan have all been added to the squad for the Greece matches.

Goalkeeper Birighitti will also be added to the squad for the match against England, replacing Mitch Langerak, who has had to withdraw due to injury.

Squad: Mark Birighitti, Nathan Burns, Tim Cahill, Adam Federici, Jason Geria, Alex Gersbach, Apostolos Giannou, Chris Ikonomidis, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Ryan McGowan, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Josh Risdon, Tom Rogic, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Matthew Spiranovic, Bailey Wright.

