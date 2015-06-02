(Recasts with Costa quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, June 2 Striker Diego Costa dismissed media reports suggesting he was unhappy at Chelsea after helping the English champions to a 1-0 victory in a tour match against Sydney FC on Tuesday.

"I have no reason to leave this place. I love it, the fans love me and I want to stay," the Spanish international told Chelsea's in-house TV channel.

Earlier, Britain's Sun newspaper said the former Atletico Madrid player was homesick and was keen to go back to Spain.

The Brazilian-born Costa has spent just one campaign at Stamford Bridge but already he has won the Premier League, scoring 20 goals, and the Capital One Cup.

"It's really good to come in the first season and win two things," he said. "It's really important and next year I'll be ready to come back and hopefully win a couple more trophies."

The striker, who played almost the entire first-half against Sydney, will fly back to London with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said Costa, who cost a fee of 32 million pounds ($48.94 million) last year, was "enjoying every minute" at Stamford Bridge.

"He's the guy responsible for everything good we have in the dressing room. He's so happy, he's so funny," added the Portuguese.

"He's the happiest guy in the dressing room so if this is unhappiness, I'm happy with that."

Costa was named man of the match despite being substituted before the end of the first half of the friendly against Sydney that attracted more than 83,000 fans to the Olympic Stadium.

He was the third highest scorer in the Premier League last season, behind Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (26) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (21).

($1 = 0.6539 pounds) (Additional reporting by Douglas Beattie, editing by Tony Jimenez)