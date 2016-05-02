MELBOURNE A teenage Australian goalkeeper has died three weeks after being struck by lightning during a training session with his soccer club in Malaysia.

Stefan Petrovski, an 18-year-old reserve keeper for second tier side Melaka United, had been in a coma in intensive care since being struck by lightning when standing near goalposts, Australian state media said.

"On behalf of the Australian football community, FFA sends their deepest condolences to the Petrovski family, friends and team mates," governing body Football Federation Australia said in a statement.

A team mate was also hit by the lightning strike on April 5 and taken to hospital but eventually regained consciousness and was stabilised, state broadcaster ABC said.

