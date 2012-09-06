SYDNEY, Sept 6 Ian Crook never reached the same heights as Alessandro Del Piero in his playing career but he does know a thing or two about the game in Australia and is charged with easing the Italian into his side at Sydney FC.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City midfielder took over as head coach at the Sydney Football Stadium in May and on Thursday welcomed a "magnificent opportunity" to work with, and learn from, the 2006 World Cup winner.

Although Del Piero's arrival will obviously change his plans, Crook said he was not remotely intimidated by the prospect of coaching one of the greats of the modern game.

"I was talking about this last night with my son," the 49-year-old told Reuters on Wednesday.

"No disrespect or anything but when you get into coaching you don't do it to coach the under nines, you do it to coach the very best and I have an opportunity to do that now.

"There'll be more pressure, of course, but I have confidence, not overconfidence, in myself and what we're trying to do here."

With the club having splashed out on the biggest contract ever awarded in Australian professional sport on Del Piero, Crook was realistic enough to realise his use of the Italian will be as much about consultation as dictation.

"I don't think he'll be playing fullback," Crook laughed. "We have to give him licence. Obviously we'll talk when he comes in terms of our shape and our structure."

With no Italian soccer on TV in Australia, Crook said he had not seen much of Del Piero playing in his 19th and final season at Juventus but still had a pretty good idea of where he would play.

"What I've always wanted to do this season is get more excitement in that front third of the pitch and he will fit right into that," Crook added.

"There's no point in reinventing the wheel, he's been playing in the hole behind the front man or as the front man for Juventus so I think that's probably where he'll play for us."

VERY PHYSICAL

Crook, who finished his playing career in Australia, said Del Piero might be surprised at how tough it was to play in the A-League, which he conceded was often dismissed as second rate.

"This isn't an easy competition, it's very physical, the grounds are hard, it's bloody hot and there's a lot of travelling," he said.

"When you're playing in 42 degrees (Celsius) in Adelaide and flying all over the place, it's tough.

"If you take into account those factors, I'd say this league was as tough as playing in the lower end of the (English) Premier League, top half of the Championship (English second division).

"In terms of the quality of the football on the pitch, it's probably lower end of the Championship, top of League One (English third division)."

Crook and Sydney FC are obviously hoping Del Piero will help elevate that level and fire the club towards a third A-League title in front of packed houses this year.

Although he has no Italian, Crook said he was confident the universal language of football would enable him to communicate effectively with the 91-cap international.

"I'm just looking forward to it," he said. "To be honest, the thing I'm not worried about is what happens on the pitch, the football, it's more how we deal with all the stuff that's going to go on off the pitch." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)