Australian midfielder Vince Grella has said his reason for returning to his home country to play for Melbourne Heart was former Socceroos team mate John Aloisi, the club's manager.

The 33-year-old Grella was unveiled as a Heart player on Tuesday, seeing him return to domestic soccer for the first time in 14 years.

"Ninety-nine percent," Grella told reporters when asked how big a role Aloisi had played in bringing him back from Europe on a one-year-deal.

After enjoying a successful spell in Italy's Serie A with Empoli, Parma and Torino from 1998 to 2008, Grella spent four injury-plagued seasons with English club Blackburn Rovers.

"I needed to recuperate my enthusiasm and probably leaving England and moving back to Italy was something I needed to do," said Grella.

"I needed to find if I still had the drive and passion to be a professional footballer."

Grella, who represented Australia at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals, last played at club level in Australia with Canberra Cosmos and Carlton as a teenager in the now-defunct NSL from 1996-98.

First-year coach Aloisi, just three years older than Grella, has not yet assessed when the player will be fit enough to make his A-League debut.

"I haven't had a lot of football training so in my conversations with John that was always the key topic," said Grella.

"I needed to get back to football training and John understands that. That's why we're not putting a time scale on it."

Aloisi said: "Tactically he's as good as I've ever played with. We want to challenge for the championship and bringing in a player of Vince's calibre is clear evidence of that."

