SYDNEY, March 21 Socceroos midfielder Brett Holman is hoping a strong showing in Australia's crunch World Cup qualifier against Oman next week will fire his bid to get back into the Aston Villa side for the climax of the Premier League season.

The 28-year-old, who joined Villa on a four-year deal from AZ Alkmaar last year, will win his 59th cap if selected to play at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

"It always gives you a boost when you play a game and you play a game well, whether it's playing for your club or for your national side," he told reporters in Sydney.

The jet lag might also have been factor but from the looks of things on Thursday, Holman could clearly do with a bit of a boost after starting one match this year for relegation-threatened Villa.

"Everybody knows I'm in a tough place now because I'm not in the side," he said.

"Every player has up and downs and I've had them at other clubs, where I've not been playing," he added. "It is so disappointing and it is tough when you work hard every week and when it comes to the weekend, you are not in the team.

"But you've just got to keep your head up because the page will turn, and when it does, you've just got to take your opportunity."

The 2012 Australian Player-of-the-Year said he was unsure why he had fallen out of favour with Villa manager Paul Lambert after returning from a bout of sickness in the New Year.

"I don't have any idea why I'm not playing," he said. "I haven't spoken to him. I'm not the kind of player to go up to the manager and say: 'What do I have to do?', I want to work hard on the training pitch and do it that way.

"I don't want to kick up a storm because there are more important things like sticking together as a team and obviously not getting relegated."

Holman was hopeful he would get his chance to play for his country next week and said he had been training extra hard to make up for his lack of game time.

"I'd be lying if I said it would be easy because obviously match fitness is important. I don't have as much as players who have been playing every week," he said.

"But I've been keeping it ticking over, I've been doing extra training sessions and that helps."

Holman scored one goal and made another when the Socceroos last played Oman on home soil, helping them run out 3-0 winners in an earlier round of Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in October 2011.

In two matches against the Gulf Sultanate since, though, Australia lost 1-0 and drew 0-0 in Muscat, the latter result contributing to a state of affairs in qualifying Group B where the Omanis and Jordan are level on points with the Socceroos.

With leaders Japan all but out of sight, Holman agreed with his captain Mark Schwarzer that a loss to Oman would be "disastrous" to their ambition of claim the second qualifying spot for Brazil from the group.

"It's definitely correct," Holman said. "(But) if we do the right things and play to our abilities, we should definitely get three points." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)