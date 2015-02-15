MELBOURNE Nebojsa Marinkovic kept Perth Glory top of the A-League with a brilliant second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw at title rivals Adelaide United on Sunday.

The Serbian attacking midfielder found the top corner with a sumptuous strike from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute to cancel out Pablo Sanchez's goal before the break.

The result maintained their one-point lead over second-placed Melbourne Victory, who managed a 3-3 draw away to Sydney FC on Saturday.

New Zealand striker Shane Smeltz came off the bench to score a second half brace for Sydney, his second headed goal securing the draw in the 85th minute.

Wellington Phoenix blew a gilt-edged chance to put pressure on the leaders when held to a 0-0 draw by Melbourne City at their temporary home, Hutt Recreation Ground.

The New Zealanders were let down by some poor finishing, with Fijian striker Roy Krishna the biggest culprit after somehow missing the ball when needing only to tap it in from five metres after running onto a well-placed cross deep into the second half.

With nine rounds left in the regular season, Brisbane Roar kept their playoff hopes alive with a comfortable 2-0 win away to Central Coast Mariners on Friday.

Last year's finalists and Asia club champions Western Sydney Wanderers remain bottom of the ladder after a 1-1 draw away to fellow strugglers, Newcastle Jets.

