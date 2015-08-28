MELBOURNE Aug 28 Australia captain Mile Jedinak will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Tajikistan after suffering a hamstring injury playing in the English Premier League.

The holding midfielder came off early in Crystal Palace's League Cup win over Shrewsbury Town this week and was expected to be sidelined for "a short period", Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said in a media release on Friday.

Forwards Tomi Juric and Robbie Kruse have also been ruled out of the Sept. 3 match against Bangladesh in Perth and the away game against Tajikistan on Sept. 8.

"Tomi (Juric) and Robbie (Kruse) have had recent injuries and after speaking to our medical staff we believe they are better served staying with their clubs to regain match fitness and not undertake the travel so they are available for matches in the next window," Postecoglou said.

The injuries have opened the door for uncapped Brisbane Roar midfielder Luke Brattan to join the 23-man squad, along with Italy-based based attacker Chris Ikonomidis and Germany-based striker Ben Halloran.

Stalwart forward Tim Cahill has been retained in the squad.

Australia won their opener of the second round of Asian qualifying away to Kyrgyzstan in June and are third in the group behind first-placed Jordan and the second-placed Tajikistan. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)