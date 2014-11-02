Sydney FC moved top of the A-League standings following their 2-0 home victory against Central Coast Mariners on Sunday, adding to celebrations in the port city which is now home to the new Asian champions.

Some 12 hours after Western Sydney Wanderers won the AFC Champions League in Riyadh, midfielder Terry Antonis and defender Sasa Ognenovski netted first half goals at the Allianz Stadium for the team's third straight victory.

Sydney's superior goal difference elevated them to top spot, even though Adelaide United also have 10 points from four games. Perth Glory are one point back in third.

Antonis struck in the 21st minute from the edge of the area following a corner, while Ognenovski deflected a Milos Dimitrijevic shot past Mariners goalkeeper Matthew Nash.

Sydney goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic stopped a Mitchell Duke penalty to deny the Mariners, who have three points from as many games.

The outcome means Sydney coach Graham Arnold got the better of Phil Moss, who was his deputy at Mariners for three years.

Melbourne Victory are fourth on seven points, one clear of Wellington Phoenix ahead of the their clash on Monday, when a win would put them level on points with the leaders.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)