MELBOURNE Australia forward Mathew Leckie has jumped ship from relegated Ingoldstadt but will remain in the German top flight next season after signing with Hertha Berlin.

Based in Germany for the past six years, the Melbourne-born 26-year-old joins his fourth Bundesliga club after previous stints with Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Frankfurt.

"Hertha is a big, fantastic Bundesliga club. They’ve been very successful over the last two seasons," Leckie, who can play both on the wing or as a central striker, said on the club's website.

"I also think that Pal Dardai is a great coach who I can learn a lot from."

Hertha, who did not disclose the length of the deal, finished sixth in the Bundesliga under Hungarian Dardai to guarantee a berth in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

