MELBOURNE Dec 10 Manchester United will play an exhibition match in Australia during their pre-season tour next year against a team made up of domestic league players, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

The July 20 match in Sydney against an A-League All Star team to be pre-selected by local fans would be the English Premier League giants' first visit Down Under since a two-match tour in 1999.

"Having Manchester United as the opponent for our first ever A-League All Star game will put the ... A-League on the world stage," FFA chief executive David Gallop said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Gene Cherry)