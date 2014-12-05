Conte takes blame after Chelsea fall at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.
MELBOURNE English Premier League champions Manchester City will play European champions Real Madrid in an exhibition match next year at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, organisers said on Friday.
The teams will play each other as part of the International Champions Cup, a series of pre-season matches involving top European clubs.
A third team, expected to be Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan, will be announced for the fixtures at the 100,000-seat MCG from July 18-24.
Manchester City own Melbourne City in Australia's top-flight A-League.
Leicester City remain a surprise guest at the top table of European football but a place in the Champions League semi-finals beckons if they can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid.