SYDNEY Feb 14 There are no A-League matches under investigation for match-fixing by local law enforcement agencies and reports A$40 million were wagered on one match are incorrect, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Thursday.

Last week, Victoria police Assistant Commissioner Graham Ashton claimed more than "40 million dollars" had been wagered on one match in the Australian top flight, expressing concerns that such amounts could lead to match-fixing.

"FFA can confirm that the amount wagered was in fact in vicinity of A$5 million ($5.17 million)," Australian soccer's national governing body said in a news release.

"The error occurred when media outlets reported the estimated figure in Australian dollars instead of the correct denomination of Hong Kong dollars.

"The bets were held on the Round 10 fixture between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory at Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday 7 December 2012.

"The media reports also incorrectly stated that law enforcement agencies investigating match fixing were concentrating on an A-League match.

"FFA has been advised that no A-League matches are subject to investigation by Australian law enforcement agencies."

European police last week revealed a global football betting scam involving a Singapore-based syndicate which had directed match-fixing for at least 380 soccer games in Europe alone, making at least eight million euros ($11 million).

About 680 suspicious matches including qualifying games for the World Cup and European Championships, and the Champions League for top European club sides, were identified in an inquiry by European police forces.

Later in the week, Australia's top criminal intelligence body said organised crime had a growing influence over local sport and that the widespread use of performance enhancing drugs increased the risks of match-fixing.

Authorities confirmed one potentially fixed match, but would not identify the sport.

($1 = 0.9669 Australian dollars, 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)