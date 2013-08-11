Aug 11 Australia midfielder-turned-defender Matt McKay has left China to rejoin former A-League club Brisbane Roar, the Queensland side said on Sunday.

McKay, 30, skippered the Roar to the A-League grand final in 2011 before leaving for unsuccessful spells in Scotland with Rangers, Busan IPark in South Korea and in China with Changchun Yatai.

"I'm very happy to be back in Brisbane and back at the Roar," McKay said in a statement after agreeing a two-year deal to be the club's Australian marquee player.

"This club and this city is so close to my heart and I'm really looking forward to that moment when I pull on the orange jersey again."

The diminutive left footer enjoyed a midfield role with the Roar during his first spell but switched to fullback in recent seasons and helped the Socceroos qualify for a third consecutive World Cup in June. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)