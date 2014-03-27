Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Former Australia captain Lucas Neill has taken a short-term loan to play for English Championship strugglers Doncaster as he continues his desperate bid for selection to a third World Cup.
The 36-year-old former Millwall, Blackburn and West Ham defender joined Watford in England's second tier last month but managed only a handful of minutes on the pitch.
Dumped from the Socceroos' squad for their 4-3 friendly loss against Ecuador earlier this month, the 96-cap Neill, a veteran of Australia's 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals campaigns, will join Doncaster initially for a month, the club said on its website (www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk).
Doncaster are 20th in the Championship, eight points clear of the drop zone.
BOSTON Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produced a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races on Monday by conquering the race's hilly final miles to establish their dominance.