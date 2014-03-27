Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
MELBOURNE, March 27 Former Australia captain Lucas Neill has taken a short-term loan to play for English Championship strugglers Doncaster as he continues his desperate bid for selection to a third World Cup.
The 36-year-old former Millwall, Blackburn and West Ham defender joined Watford in England's second tier last month but managed only a handful of minutes on the pitch.
Dumped from the Socceroos' squad for their 4-3 friendly loss against Ecuador earlier this month, the 96-cap Neill, a veteran of Australia's 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals campaigns, will join Doncaster initially for a month, the club said on its website (www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk).
Doncaster are 20th in the Championship, eight points clear of the drop zone. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
